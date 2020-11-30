SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
A WIND ADVISORY continues for Berkshire and Hampden Counties through 1am…
We’ve seen a blustery, very wet day across western Mass with wind gusts to 40mph and 1-2 inches of rain. We even broke our record high temperature around 8pm, hitting 64 degrees (previous record was 63, set in 2011)!
Showers continue to lighten and become spottier tonight and the threat of damaging wind is done. We remain breezy overnight with lows in the 50s and a slight shower risk through sunrise.
Tuesday will be a breezy day with south wind of 10-20mph and occasional higher gusts. Expect a good amount of cloud cover, but some breaks of sun are likely too. A few, spotty showers are possible in the morning, then again in the afternoon thanks to the upper low with this system passing to our west. Temperatures max out in the 50s early, then we gradually return to the 40s by 4pm.
This upper level low will move northward Tuesday into Wednesday, ushering in a cooler air mass for midweek. Temperatures Wednesday return to near normal with highs in the low to middle 40s. The low will also keep us slightly unsettled and a rain or snow shower can’t be ruled out.
The remainder of the week looks quieter with good sunshine back Thursday. Dry weather persists through the weekend for the most part with only a slight risk for a shower as a system passes off the coast. Rain and snow showers look possible early next week with a potential coastal storm, but it’s a long way off.
