SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dry weather continues through this evening with scattered to patchy high and mid-level clouds. It’s been a breezy day and we keep a healthy breeze tonight and overnight from the south-southwest. Dew points will climb back to the 30s overnight, so we won’t be nearly as cold through Friday morning. Temps dip into the lower to middle 30s for most with wind chills in the 20s at times.
A southwesterly flow continues across New England on Friday, allowing for the warmest temperatures of the week with highs near 60! We will see scattered clouds in the morning, then skies turn mainly sunny. Breezes stay around 10 to 15 mph throughout the afternoon.
Our weekend weather is looking mainly dry and quiet with good sunshine on tap Saturday. Temperatures return to the 50s, which is above normal for this time of year and wind remains light. Surface high pressure will be moving east from the Great Lakes to Maine by Sunday, which will shift wind more out of the north and northeast. Sunday will subsequently be cloudier and cooler with highs falling back to the 40s. A shower or two is possible late Sunday evening ahead of a warm front.
A warm front passes through Sunday night with a shower, then more showers roll in Monday with a passing cold front. Temperatures are tough Monday with low to mid 50s looking most likely, but it could be milder if the rain holds off until the afternoon. We turn breezy behind the front and gusty breezes out of the northwest will usher in colder air for Tuesday. Another system will approach for Wednesday, bringing shower chances Wednesday night through Thanksgiving morning.
