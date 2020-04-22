SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Gusty wind brought snow squalls and flurries to many in western Mass today. Strong wind gusts subside later this evening as low pressure continues moving away to our northeast.
Skies will gradually clear and stay mostly clear through sunrise Thursday. After a very chilly day, we’ve got another cold night on tap with lows in the 20s for most.
Our next weather system will bring in more clouds Thursday. It will be a quiet weather day with a light breeze and only a slight risk for a shower or light rain late in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures once again stay cool with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Low pressure will move to the Mid-Atlantic coast Friday, bringing a swath of rain up to western Mass. It should be raining steadily as the sun comes up Friday and showers persist into the afternoon. Rain amounts will be highest south of the Mass Pike with a half inch possible. Farther north to the VT border, only trace amounts to a tenth of an inch are expected. Friday will be brisk and raw with northeast wind gusts to 30mph and highs in the 40s.
A weak ridge of high pressure will give us one nice day-Saturday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds, a light breeze and highs in the low 60s! Enjoy it, because we go back to chilly rain by Sunday as another wave of low pressure moves into southern New England. Rain should get going Sunday afternoon and continue into Monday morning. Expect raw, breezy conditions similar to Friday. There is a risk for some high elevation mixing Sunday night into Monday morning, but this is still uncertain at this point.
Our blocking pattern is keeping New England cool and unsettled and this pattern holds through the end of April into the start of May. Next week is looking similar to this past with below normal temperatures and waves of rain every few days. We get 1 or 2 nice days too with Tuesday looking decent.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
