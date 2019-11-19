SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Skies remain cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the lower 30s. In the valley, spotty, light rain showers are possible after midnight through sunrise. In the hills, temperatures may hit freezing, so freezing drizzle or light snow is possible. Roads in the higher elevations may be slippery in spots!
Another coastal low will be passing well out to sea on Wednesday and our weather is looking chilly and quiet. We will see another mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and a light breeze. A few occasional rain or snow showers will be possible as an upper level low passes by.
Temperatures are on the rise to end the week! Highs on Thursday and Friday approach upper 40s and mid-50s respectively. Thursday will start cold with morning temps in the 20s, but with good sunshine, we rebound quickly. Clouds return Thursday night and stick around Friday ahead of a cold front. We will have a breezy day with wind out of the southwest, which will help bring temps up. Scattered rain is expected in the afternoon and evening as the cold front passes.
Our weekend forecast remains shaky, but is also coming into better focus. Saturday will be chilly with temps in the 30s to near 40. We will start sunny, but clouds increase throughout the day ahead of approaching low pressure. A nor’easter is looking possible for Saturday night into Sunday with rain likely along with chances for winter weather as well. We are still several days out, so we will watch closely and keep you posted!
