SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The rain has moved out but the clouds will linger today. There may a bit of sunshine here and there, but gray skies will dominate. Today and through much of this week is looking blah... Don't expect to see to much sunshine this week.
There may be some patchy drizzle and a few spotty showers tomorrow afternoon, however it's likely most of the day will be dry. This is more of a 'nuisance showers' kind of day. Highs return to the upper 50s.
A powerful storm system will work its way across the country this week arriving in the Northeast by Thursday and Friday. Ahead of the storm, temps warm into the mid 60s Wednesday with a few more shower.
Thursday is looking cloudy, breezy and mild with more showers. It will be rather balmy with temperatures into the mid to upper 60's. A period of heavy rain is likely with the passing cold front. The timing looks like Thursday night into Friday morning.
The heavy rain should hold off until after the kids are home from Trick-or-Treating. It will be wet though.... It's looking showery, breezy and mild for "Trick-or-Treaters" with temperatures in the 60's, rather balmy!
We stay wind behind the storm on Friday as well and cooler for the weekend. With the rain and wind Friday potentially could end up being a First Warning Weather Day. Heavy rain may lead to flooding and strong winds may lead to scattered power outages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.