SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dry and very cold across western Mass tonight! Temperatures have been in the teens and 20s all day and will quickly fall to teens this evening. Skies remain clear, but a breeze continues through about midnight, which will slow the fall of temperatures, but add a wind chill. After midnight, wind becomes light to calm as high pressure moves overhead. Temperatures in the early morning Saturday should fall below 0 for most!
High pressure stays in control Saturday, giving us sunny skies and a lighter breeze. We remain cold with highs in the 20s with the lower valley possibly nearing freezing. High, thin clouds will build in Saturday evening and night as a storm passes well to our north.
Clouds will be around the first half of Sunday, along with a low chance for some morning flurries. Sunshine returns Sunday afternoon as a disturbance clears the area and temperatures return to the lower and middle 40s. A dry front will pass through Sunday evening, bringing in slightly colder temps for Monday.
Our next storm looks to affect New England on Tuesday as strong low pressure moves into the Great Lakes, then into Canada. We are on the warm side of the storm for sure, but surface high pressure to our northeast may allow cold air to get locked in for a while. As precip arrives in the morning, it should be very light, but may fall as ice or a wintry mix. Any mixing should quickly change to rain, which will last the day. Winds kick up Tuesday night and we remain blustery Wednesday. Temperatures turn colder Wednesday and more so Thursday as high pressure returns.
