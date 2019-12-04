SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our weather remains cold and unsettled through the end of the week. Another upper level disturbance passing by tonight will keep skies mostly cloudy and bring a chance for some snow showers and flurries. The Berkshires may pick up a coating from snow showers that linger into early Thursday. The valley won’t see much of anything, but flurries are possible.
Temperatures fall back to the 20s overnight with light to calm wind. On Thursday, another upper level disturbance passes through, keeping clouds around. A flurry or two can’t be ruled out, but again, we won’t see much. Expect wind to increase in the afternoon with some gusts to 20-25 mph. High temperatures remain below normal with highs in the 30s.
A weak Clipper system will pass through New England on Friday, bringing a period of light snow in the middle of the day. Even with only a coating possible in the valley, it will slow traffic down for sure as roads get wet or slippery. Father north of the Mass Pike into the hills and Berkshires, a coating to 2 inches is more likely. As the storm departs, we get hit with more cold air to start the weekend.
Colder for Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 20s and teens at night. We will have a light breeze and mostly sunny skies, but it will feel like mid-winter! High pressure moves overhead Saturday night, which will likely lead to a frigid night. Temperatures in the single digits are looking likely for Sunday morning! As high pressure shifts eastward, a southwesterly wind flow will set up, beginning a warming trend.
Our pattern shifts early next week as a deep trough builds in across the central US. A ridge in the East will allow for warmer temperatures reaching 40s and 50s through Tuesday. Our next weather system looks to bring rain Monday and showers Tuesday, along with potential gusty wind. Snowmelt and rain could also bring flooding concerns-something to watch. Much colder air looks to dive in behind this system for mid-week.
