SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Strong low pressure remains off to our East this evening, which is keeping gusty wind persistent. We have a blustery, cold Thanksgiving night on tap with temperatures dropping into the 20s overnight with wind chills in the teens and low 20s.
Skies continue to clear out and we’ve got a mostly sunny day on tap for Friday. Early morning Black Friday shoppers will have to bear the wind chill in the teens, but at least it will be dry. Temperatures rise into the 30s during the morning and will top off near 40 in the afternoon. Wind remains persistent at about 10-20mph with occasional higher gusts. It will be a cold day for the Parade of Big Balloons, so layer up!
High pressure builds Friday night, allowing for clear skies and lighter wind. Early Saturday morning temperatures may fall into the lower and middle teens! Temperatures only make it into the 30s Saturday with sunshine and a continued, but lighter breeze. Temperatures crash again Saturday night with only some high, thin clouds rolling in after midnight.
Our first winter storm of the season looks to be on tap for Sunday afternoon through Monday. Confidence is increasing on western Mass seeing measurable snow with this storm, especially Sunday night. The trend is for low pressure to take more of a southern track, giving western Mass a snowier solution. If this track shifts northward, the valley would see snow go to a mix or even rain.
Snow gets going close to Noon on Sunday and spreads east across southern New England. Snow should continue through Sunday night and become lighter, but linger throughout Monday. If mixing does occur, it would likely be south of the Mass Pike on Monday-but that is still uncertain. Snow amounts are also still uncertain this far out, but there’s a decent chance for 6+ inches in the hill towns and upper valley. More details to come.
Snow showers may continue all the way through Tuesday morning, then we are dry and chilly Wednesday and Thursday.
