SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An upper level low moving across New England is keeping our weather chilly and damp. Scattered showers linger this evening and tonight, mixing with and changing to snow showers in the hill towns. Little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 30s through dawn Tuesday.
Our weather looks a little less grey Tuesday, but the upper low continues to affect New England. Overcast skies will give way to breaks of sunshine in the afternoon for the valley, but the hills should stay fairly cloudy with a few showers still around. Highs get into the 40s with a north-northeasterly breeze.
Our weather pattern this week remains cool and unsettled and on Wednesday, a coastal low will develop off the Carolina coast. This low should remain well to our south and east, so we won’t see much wet weather from it, but the big pattern in place will keep the low off the coast through Friday. In western Mass, we will have a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday, then turn cloudier Thursday and Friday as the low lingers to our east.
Showers are possible late Thursday into Friday morning from this system and we also turn breezy. Temperatures will hover in the 40s to near 50 through the end of the week.
The coastal storm from this week will finally depart for the weekend. Our weather improves a bit with highs in the 50s both days and some breaks of sunshine Saturday. Sunday looks cloudier as a cold front approaches and a few showers are possible Sunday night into Monday.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
