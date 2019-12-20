SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
After another sunny day, we've got a clear and very cold night ahead. Temperatures will fall quickly under a mainly clear sky and tonight, wind should become calm-leading to temps bottoming out in the single digits.
High pressure builds overhead on Saturday, keeping the air dry and chilly. We will see some sun in the morning, but a weak disturbance will bring some patchy clouds in midday. Temperatures climb to around freezing for the first time since Wednesday afternoon, which will feel pretty nice! Our dry weather stretch continues through Christmas Day.
High pressure continues to dominate weather across the Northeast, keeping everyone's weather dry and quiet. For travel plans for the holidays, this is the best scenario, but if you're hoping for a white Christmas in the valley-not so much. Sunday to Tuesday will also be milder days as winds shift southwest behind the high. Temperatures look to hit 40s all three days with a possible 50 on Monday!
A weak storm will pass to our north on Tuesday, but western Mass remains mostly sunny and seasonable. More clouds will drift in Wednesday through Friday, but weak high pressure should keep our weather mainly dry. There are some chances for rain or snow showers toward the end of the week.
