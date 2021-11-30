SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A weak upper level disturbance swinging through New England is keeping clouds around this evening along with a slight chance for flurries.
Clouds hang tough tonight with a continued breeze. Lighter wind and some partial clearing is expected after midnight, which should help temperatures drop into the mid-20s for most.
Dry weather continues Wednesday as we are in between storm systems. Scattered clouds and slightly warmer temperatures are on tap with highs getting into the lower and middle 40s. Breezes increase out of the west with gusts to 20-25mph at times. More clouds along with chances for a light, spotty wintry mix arrive after midnight.
A warm front will swing into New England early Thursday morning with a round of wet weather. After midnight, there is a risk for snow or a mix, but as temperatures climb through sunrise, we will change over to rain. Showers taper off in the morning, but a few may be around off and on throughout the day. Breezes pick up out of the southwest and temperatures rise into the lower 50s for the valley. A strong cold front moves through Thursday night with a few rain and snow showers as colder air dives in behind the front.
Blustery and colder to end the week Wind gusts of 20-30mph out of the northwest will keep the day feeling more like 30s, but we will get some sun at least. A weak system passes by Saturday with a chance for flurries or a snow shower and a good deal of clouds. Below normal temps continue throughout the weekend with some brighter skies Sunday.
An upper level pattern shift is on tap next week, leading to a trend of warmer temperatures, but also increased storminess. A few storms could bring rounds of rain and even snow next week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
