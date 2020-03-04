SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Gusty wind will subside later this evening and tonight. Wind will drop from sustained 20-30 mph to 5-10 mph after midnight. Skies will stay partly cloudy for the evening, then clear out by sunrise Thursday morning. Temperatures will be cooler with lows falling to around and below freezing. The hills likely return to the 20s by dawn with a bit of a wind chill.
High pressure will dominate our weather Thursday, keeping skies mainly sunny and wind a bit lighter. We will still have a brisk day with a 10-15 mph breeze, especially early. Wind becomes light by the evening. Temperatures will get back into the middle and upper 40s for most, but there’s a shot at 50 in Springfield.
Clouds increase Thursday night as two areas of low pressure near New England-one from the west and one moving along the coast. Low pressure moving in from the Great Lakes region will be our primary weather-maker, bringing a chance for rain showers Friday afternoon, then rain and snow showers Friday night. Some minor snow accumulation is expected in the hills and Berkshires, but nothing significant.
This storm will merge with low pressure off the coast and a strong storm will result. However, this storm remains too far out to sea to bring any precip to western Mass. Wind will increase Friday night into Saturday from the storm, but in western Mass, it won’t be too rough. Higher wind gusts are expected out at the Cape. Saturday will be a chilly day with highs in the 30s and a gusty north wind.
Chilly air won’t linger and by Sunday, temperatures are already getting back into the 50s! A ridge of high pressure will move into the East, allowing for more spring-like temperatures into early next week. Highs on Monday may get well into the 60s with good sunshine and some increasing high clouds. Our next system looks to bring a chance for light rain or showers by Tuesday.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
