SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure continues to dominate our weather this week. After a very cold morning, we managed to reach upper 20s this afternoon under a sunny sky. A few clouds this evening will give way to clear skies again tonight along with more cold temps.
Overnight lows return to the single digits with clear skies, light wind and very dry air in place. Be sure to have the layers again in the morning!
In the upper levels, a ridge builds into the Northeast, allowing for milder temperatures over the next few days. We return to above freezing Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s for most. Skies will stay mostly sunny and as high pressure passes to our south, wind should remain light.
Dry weather will last through the end of the week, thanks to high pressure, but more clouds will build into New England. On Thursday, temperatures climb to around 40 under a partly cloudy sky and we may see some mid-40s Friday.
Our next storm is on tap for this weekend and looks to impact New England both Saturday and Sunday. It’s still quite early in the forecast for details, but a long-duration storm looks to bring western Mass a wintry mix and the hill towns and Berkshires have the potential to see more of a snowstorm. Unlike last weekend’s storm, this one will take it’s time moving out and wintry precipitation could linger from midday Saturday through Sunday. Dry weather returns early next week.
