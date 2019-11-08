SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Flurries and snow showers continue to diminish this evening and skies clear for tonight. With high pressure building in, we will near record cold temperatures tonight with lows falling into the teens by Saturday morning! The official record to beat is 15 degrees set back in 1992 (Westover). Wind should become light and variable after midnight, so a heavy frost is possible as well.
Expect a chilly day Saturday with highs in the 30s to near 40, but with a much lighter breeze. We should keep a mostly sunny sky with some high clouds moving in later in the day. Those high clouds will continue to build Saturday night, keeping temperatures in the 20s for Sunday morning.
Seasonable temperatures return for Sunday and Monday across southern New England as high pressure sits over the Southeast and a cold front moves in from the west. High temperatures look to hit around 50 both days with more clouds than sun, but mainly dry weather.
Our next round of cold is on the way for midweek, but before it arrives, we’ve got a storm to deal with. Being several days out, our forecast is still quite uncertain, but for now, it’s looking like a rain start with a change to snow as temperatures drop. Similar to Thursday’s storm, this could end up being a quick mover and not much of a snow-maker. There’s potential for some sleet in the mix as well. For now, just be aware that we could face some travel issues Tuesday.
Cold dives in Tuesday night on a gusty northwest breeze. Temperatures on Wednesday may stay below freezing for most with wind gusts of 30+mph. Wind chills could near 0 Wednesday morning, then hover in the teens most of the day! We remain cold Thursday, then temperatures return to the 40s Friday. Clouds from low pressure off the coast may be around to end the week, but our weather is trending dry for now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.