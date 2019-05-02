SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It another cloudy and cool start with a few spotty showers around. A warm front to our south will approach southern the area today but most of western Mass. look to stay on the cool side of things.
The front will nudge our way but will have trouble progressing to far north as it goes up against high pressure off shore creating and easterly flow. Areas southwest of Springfield may see a nice warm up with temperatures across southern and central Berkshire County possibly reaching into the 60s! New York City could touch 80! However the CT River Valley will likely stay mainly in the 50s. The farther east will be much cooler with eastern Franklin County near 50 and eastern Mass staying in the 40's. Temperatures will actually cool this afternoon with a few showers as the front pushes back to the south.
The front will take another push south tomorrow with temps back into the 50's everywhere. Low pressure moves through the Ohio valley, then into New England later in the day with a round of showers and even a few thunderstorms late tomorrow into tomorrow night.
Saturday is still looking fairly nice with even some sunshine. Showers will end Friday night and clouds will give way to some in the afternoon. Some sun will push temperatures to near 70. However, don't get us to it, low pressure to our southwest will move to the Mid-Atlantic coast with a large swath of rain bringing soggy, cool conditions back into southern New England for Sunday. We could get a good soaking with temperatures staying in the 50's.
This system will move out so the start of next week is looking nice with a decent amount of sunshine along with highs temperatures into the lower 70's.
