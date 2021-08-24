SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw a few brief showers pop up in Franklin County this afternoon, but they didn’t linger. Dry weather will continue into the evening with warm, humid conditions and good sunshine.
Temperatures may cool a bit more tonight thanks to clear skies and high pressure nosing in some slightly drier air. Temperatures bottom out in the lower to middle 60s with a muggy feel and areas of fog.
Any morning fog will burn off quickly and we get sunny skies most of the day. A ridge of high pressure building into the Southeast will give us another very warm day with highs climbing to around 90 in the afternoon. With dew points up around 70, the heat index should approach 95.
Hot and humid weather continues Thursday with temperatures nearing mid-90s in the lower valley. The heat index Thursday afternoon may near 100 for some and some heat advisories could be issued. There is a shot at seeing a shower or thunderstorm late in the day, but chances are slim. If a storm does develop, it could become severe.
Friday begins muggy, but behind a departing cold front, dew points look to lower throughout the day. It will still be quite warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s, but a second front will bring a shot of cooler and drier air. Saturday will feel much more comfortable with temperatures in the 70s and dew points in the 50s.
A front will stay stalled to our southwest over the weekend, but high pressure moving to our northeast should keep the rain away. Clouds do look to hang tough with only occasional breaks of sun Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures stay seasonable, but a warm front will move through Sunday evening with more humidity and a chance for a shower. The week starts warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.