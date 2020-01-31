SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Skies remain cloudy this evening and tonight from low pressure off the Southeast coast. Wet weather is moving up the I95 corridor tonight and only a little of that may make it into western Mass.
Overnight temperatures only fall into the upper 20s to around 30, but it’s cold enough for us to see a few snow showers or flurries a few hours after midnight. Little to no accumulation is expected.
Saturday is looking mainly dry with a coastal storm passing well to our east. We can’t totally rule out a stay shower, but it’s not a good chance. Temperatures will again be above normal for the first day of February with highs in the upper 30s to around 40 and a light breeze.
Our weekend stays unsettled with a slight chance for a snow shower early Sunday morning as a weak disturbance passes by. Again, little to nothing will accumulate. Temperatures again top off around 40, but we will also have more of a breeze. Skies may turn partly cloudy by the afternoon.
A ridge builds into the East, allowing Monday to be a milder day with highs hitting the low 50s! Monday will be the pick of the week and possibly the only day with any sunshine, so live it up!
Our weather gets interesting from Tuesday to Friday and the forecast right now is a bit of a mess. What we do know, is we look unsettled as a slow-moving front creeps in from the west. A few areas of low pressure will ride along the front with waves of precipitation. We lack sufficient cold air for significant snow, but snow is possible at times. A wintry, messy mix is looking more likely, especially Thursday and Friday as colder air rolls in. Rain will also be seen quite a bit, especially during the daylight hours. It’s a tough forecast this far out, so stay turned for updates!
