SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sunshine prevailed today and temperatures managed to climb to the 60s and low 70s across the Pioneer Valley. Fair skies should continue this evening, though the Berkshires will have patchy clouds stick around a while longer. Temperatures return to the 40s overnight through Tuesday morning.
We begin Tuesday with some good sunshine, but clouds will build throughout the first half of the day ahead of an approaching cold front. Dry weather should persist through mid-afternoon, allowing high temps to return to the 60s & low 70s for the valley. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through western Mass from north to south Tuesday afternoon from roughly 2-6pm. Severe storms are not expected, but some heavy downpours may occur.
Showers taper off Tuesday night and high pressure builds for Wednesday-keeping the day rain-free. It will be a slightly cooler day with highs in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures get chilly Wednesday night with lows dipping into the 30s Thursday morning-but with increasing clouds-which should keep temps above freezing and prevent frost.
Our unsettled weather pattern locks back in for the end of the week and weekend. Thursday will be a cool, cloudy day with showers possible later in the afternoon and evening. Temps stay in the 50s and will cool as rain begins. A soaking rain lingers through midday Friday, then a shower or thunderstorm is possible Friday afternoon and evening with a passing cold front. Showers taper off Friday night as the front heads to the coast.
Our weekend looks to begin dry with some sunshine for Saturday. Temperatures look to cool Sunday as clouds build from low pressure to the south. Showers are possible Sunday into Monday.
