SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Highs reached into the mid-50s this afternoon with a stiff southerly wind. The clouds have arrived and sunshine will be a premium over the next few days.
A cold front will sag into southern New England overnight, bringing some scattered showers to the area, mainly in the morning and midday. Most of the Friday will be dry but expect to see a lot of clouds around with mild temperatures.
Saturday will start with clouds and a shower or two in the morning. Western Mass will be well into the warm sector of the next storm, meaning temperatures reach well into the 60s. If enough afternoon sunshine pops out, Springfield may hit 70 degrees. It will be balmy, feeling a bit more like May instead of late March.
A cold front will bring a round of showers or even a period of rain on Sunday. It will start mild with temperatures in the middle 50s. A cold front will swing through midday, crashing temperatures back into the 40s with rain for the afternoon. Rain could be briefly heavy at times. The rain will end Sunday evening. It will then become breezy and chilly with temperatures down into the 30s by Monday morning.
The start of April is looking dry, chilly and breezy with temperatures in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s through the middle of next week.
