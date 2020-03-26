SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a beautiful Thursday across western Mass, clouds return tonight. High clouds continue to build this evening and overnight ahead of a cold front. Temperatures only fall into the 30s and low 40s due to the clouds and a southerly breeze. Low pressure develops along the front and passes to our south early Friday morning, which may bring a few showers through.
Any showers will exit early Friday morning and skies turn sunny by Noon. We will have a bit of a breeze out of the northwest in the afternoon, but high temperatures return to the 50s and even near 60 in the valley. A nice way to end the week!
High pressure will keep skies mostly clear Friday night, so temps should return to the upper 20s Saturday morning. Clouds will increase Saturday, but we remain dry and seasonably mild with highs in the middle 50s. Showers become possible Saturday night and rain is likely Sunday as our next system moves into New England. Sunday will be damp and chilly with highs in the 40s.
An upper level low passes overhead Monday, keeping us cloudy and cool with highs near 50. Spotty showers are possible, along with some graupel (super cooled water droplets-also called “soft hail”). Once that system moves east, drier air comes in for Tuesday, but patchy clouds linger.
Our weather pattern remains active with continued seasonable temperatures. There are hints at a coastal storm Wednesday into Thursday of next week that may bring another risk of snow to western Mass. It’s still very early to speculate, but it’s something to watch.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
