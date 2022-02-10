SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sunshine will mix with clouds this morning with temperatures coming up through the 30's. There may be a spot shower around into the afternoon, but most of the day is dry and we'll continue to see sunshine mixed with clouds. Temperatures return to the 40s with a healthy southwesterly breeze today so we stay mild.
Skies clear tonight with temperatures falling into the 20s. We end the week with more mild temperatures and a return to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be back into the 40's with a continued breeze.
The weekend begins mild as a warm front swings to the north late Friday night. Temperatures on Saturday will reach into the lower 50s in the Connecticut river valley and middle to upper 40s in the hills. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but there will some sun too. A cold front will move through with a few rain showers in the afternoon.
Colder air drains in behind the front Saturday night and Sunday will be much colder with temperatures staying mainly in the 20's. We also will be flirting with low pressure off shore. A developing low will pass well southeast of Nantucket Sunday night, but may come close enough to bring a period of light snow of flurries Sunday or Sunday night. Skies gradually clear out Monday, but Monday is looking frigid as colder air drains in behind this system. The cold will stay with us through Wednesday morning before a big warm up by the end of next week.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
