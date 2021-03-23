SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another perfect weather day across western Mass with sunshine and 60s to near 70 in spots!
Scattered clouds will increase this evening and tonight as well as some patchy fog as a warm front approaches. Our weather remains dry and cool with temperatures falling into the middle 30s for most.
Wednesday is looking mainly dry, but much cloudier due to two systems passing to our northwest and south. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the 50s to low 60s and breezes will say light out of the southeast. The chance for showers increases in the afternoon, but most hold off until Wednesday evening and night.
A stronger, southerly flow will kick in behind the front on Thursday. Clouds will break to sunshine and it will become windy and warm with highs into the 70's! The record for Thursday, March 25th is 75 degrees set in 1964, we'll make a run at it!
Another warm front approaches Thursday night, bringing clouds back along with a chance for showers or light rain Friday morning. We warm back into the 60s with gusty breezes ahead of a cold front, which will also keep the chance for showers going into the evening. A brief downpour or rumble of thunder is possible with the cold frontal passage later in the day.
Our weather turns dry and cooler Saturday with a continued gusty breeze. Temperatures will still make it into the 50s-which is above average for this time of year. Another storm system approaches Sunday, bringing a chance for showers and gusty breezes. There’s a threat for some colder air to bring some snow showers Sunday and Monday as well as strong wind, but at this point, that is just a chance.
