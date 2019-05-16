SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A beautiful Thursday for western Mass under a partly cloudy sky and with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s in the Pioneer Valley. We keep dry weather throughout this evening and early tonight with some clearing early, then increasing clouds overnight. Temperatures return to the 40s fairly quick, then rise a bit near dawn.
Friday will be an unsettled day with mostly cloudy skies as a warm and cold front approach. A shower is possible in the morning with a passing warm front, but precip looks spotty. A south-southwesterly breeze will bring in more moisture and mild temps with highs approaching the low 70s. Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm are expected through the afternoon and early evening.
We dry out Friday night behind a departing cold front and temperatures hover in the upper 40s with clearing skies. Saturday looks nice with sunshine and clouds and highs around 70 under the influence of high pressure. An approaching warm front will bring in more high and mid-level clouds Sunday, but our weather should remain dry with high pressure just to our east. Warm temps continue!
Monday looks warm, humid and unsettled with the chance for our first 80 degree day since last October! Skies should stay partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening from a cold front. We turn a bit cooler behind the front Tuesday with highs back to the 60s, but stay dry. Temps return to the 70s Wednesday and shower chances return Thursday.
