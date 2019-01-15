SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's another frigid start! Temperatures are in the teens so make sure you dress warm. Expect some frost on the windshield this morning too.
Today will be another bright, quiet day under a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures coming up into the low to mid 30's, very seasonable. A rather nice afternoon.
A few more clouds roll in tonight into tomorrow as a front nears from the northwest. Temps reach near 40 tomorrow ahead of the front with a mix of clouds and sun and a gusty southwest breeze. A few snow showers are possible in the Berkshires as the front moves through, but the valley remains mostly dry. Colder air will move in behind this front for Thursday. Temperatures will end up about 10-12 degrees colder behind the front.
A quick-moving Clipper will pass by Thursday night through Friday morning with a period of snow. A quick 1-3" of snow is possible before it ends as a bit of a mix in the valley by mid-morning Friday. This will lead to a slick Friday morning commute.
It's still looking like a more significant storm is possible for Saturday night and Sunday. Details are almost non-existent this far out, but depending on the track of the storm, we could see snow to ice or even rain. Either way it's looking likely that we get some heavy precipitation across southern New England so the stacks are high. Either way, an Arctic air mass looks to follow behind the storm for Monday and Tuesday! Stay tuned for updates!
