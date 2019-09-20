SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another beautiful evening on the way for southern New England! After a warmer afternoon with most hitting highs in the upper 70s, we see temperatures fall quickly after sunset. By 8pm, many will be in the middle 60s and overnight lows return to the upper 40s to near 50 under a mainly clear sky. Fog is likely again tonight, especially for the river valley.
Some patchy morning fog will give way to sunny skies for Saturday. It will be a warm afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 80s and dew points in the 50s. Not much of a breeze is expected nor will we see many clouds, so stay cool and use sunscreen! It will feel a bit muggy Saturday night, but overall we are still fairly pleasant with temps returning to the 50s.
A ridge of high pressure over the East will provide warm temperatures Sunday and Monday. Highs should return to the middle 80s both days with Monday being the more humid day of the two. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday as surface high pressure continues to dominate our weather, but clouds increase Monday ahead of a cold front. This front will bring our first rain chance in over a week with showers possible Monday night.
A weak upper low and trough move by on Tuesday, which will bring in cooler air. High temperatures return to the low 70s with lower dew points and a healthy breeze. Wednesday looks seasonably warm and dry with good sunshine, then temperatures continue to warm through the end of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.