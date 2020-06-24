SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Drier air will continue to move into western Mass this evening and tonight. Dew points fall back to the 50s-which is quite comfortable and temperatures may creep into the 50s overnight as well.
It will be a cooler start Thursday, but another warm day is on the way with highs reaching middle 80s in the Pioneer Valley. We will stay comfortable throughout the day with a nice southwesterly breeze to keep things warm. Sun will mix with scattered clouds due to an upper level trough sweeping through New England and there is a low risk for an isolated shower or weak thunderstorm near the end of the day.
Friday will look similar to Thursday with mostly sunny skies and a warm afternoon with highs returning to the mid-80s with low humidity. A stray shower may pop up in the afternoon, but chances are around 20% or less.
Warmer temps roll in for the weekend with highs nearing 90 Saturday. A warm front will swing through Saturday afternoon and evening, bringing in higher humidity and a chance for showers and thunderstorms. We stay muggy and warm Saturday night through midday Sunday with showers exiting in the morning. Sunday afternoon will be very warm with temps in the middle to upper 80s with decreasing clouds and lowering humidity.
Our weather doesn’t change much early next week with Monday looking rain-free, less humid and warm with highs in the mid-80s. Tuesday and Wednesday turn a bit more unsettled as a weak upper low drifts over New England. Expect patchy clouds Tuesday and Wednesday with a risk for showers or a thunderstorm and increasing humidity.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
