SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clear and cool tonight across western Mass. Temperatures and dew points continue to slip through the 50s and into the 40s by dawn. Patchy fog is being seen around the area and some dense fog is possible.
We have a beautiful weather day on tap Friday, with very dry air in place, sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 70s in the valley. Our weather stays dry and pleasant, but cool for high school football Friday night!
In the upper levels, our weather pattern is being driven by low pressure in the West and a strong high over the Southeast. The ridge in the Southeast will help keep temperatures around and above normal for the East Coast, including New England. We do have a series of cold fronts passing through, which will give us more of a roller coaster for temperatures through the next few days.
Our weekend begins warmer with highs climbing into the low 80s on Saturday ahead of our next cold front. High pressure off to our east will bring in a good southwesterly flow, which will help bring dew points up a bit Saturday afternoon and evening. A few showers are possible Saturday night with the passing front, but we won’t see much. Our weather returns to tranquil and seasonable Sunday and Monday thanks to surface high pressure.
Next week begins mild as Canadian high pressure to our north dominates our weather. An approaching warm front will bring more clouds in Monday evening and a few showers early Tuesday. We turn muggy and warmer Tuesday afternoon through Thursday, until a cold front comes through. Wednesday could be quite toasty with temps rising through the 80s, then we turn cool Thursday morning as showers return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.