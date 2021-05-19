Springfield(WGGB/WSHM) - The heat is on! Temperatures this afternoon made it into the 80s for everyone with middle to upper 80s in the Pioneer Valley!
A beautiful evening on tap with clear skies, a nice breeze, low humidity and cooling temperatures. We return to the 60s before midnight, then dip into the upper 40s by sunrise. Wind becomes calm after midnight and some scattered clouds move in.
More clouds are on tap for Thursday, but it is looking like another unseasonably warm and dry day. Dew points remain comfortable and highs get back to the lower and middle 80s with a southerly breeze. A spot shower can’t be totally ruled out, but most stay dry.
Here in New England, we sit on the edge of a ridge of high pressure. As the jet stream moves back toward the Northeast, our weather turns more unsettled. More clouds are on tap Friday and Saturday with increasing chances for wet weather. A shower is possible Friday morning, then again in the afternoon, but chances are still only around 20-30%.
Our weekend begins fairly cloudy with highs near 80 Saturday along with light breezes and a chance for a few showers throughout the day. Not a washout and still comfortable with dew points in the 50s. A muggy feel will begin Saturday night and for Sunday, we turn hot and humid! Dew points in the 60s and temperatures back to the middle and upper 80s will make it the hottest day in our stretch! A vigorous upper level disturbance will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day.
Once we get behind a cold front late Sunday night, a shot of cooler (seasonable), drier air rushes in for Monday. Expect to start the week with sunshine, 70s and a nice breeze! Temperatures climb back toward the mid-80s by mid-week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.