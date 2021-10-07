SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After fog finally burned off today, we ended up with gorgeous weather. Sunny skies, some scattered clouds and warm temperatures will continue into this evening. Once the sun sets, temperatures will cool fast, falling into the 50s by 8pm.
Skies remain clear tonight with patchy fog forming late, especially in the valley. Fog may be dense in spots. Temperatures dip into the upper 40s and low 50s with light to calm wind.
Surface high pressure will keep our weather pleasant for Friday and we will see another dry day with highs in the 70s. Once morning fog burns off, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. A cold front will back in from the northeast Friday evening with more clouds along with a few showers or drizzle that may linger through Saturday morning.
Temperatures become more seasonable this weekend as our wind direction shifts to the East/Northeast. This flow will give us more clouds and temperatures in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Breezes increase Saturday out of the east, keeping the air cool along with a chance for a shower.
The forecast for Sunday remains uncertain as we track low pressure off the Southeast coast. The low will pass by southern New England and bring a chance for showers, especially near the coast. The risk for showers in western Mass is much lower. Even if we remain dry, clouds will linger along with seasonable temps. A few showers may affect Boston Monday, but there’s a high chance most of the rain stays south. In western Mass, temperatures warm a bit as skies begin to partially clear.
After the cloudy holiday weekend, sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday with some morning fog and scattered daytime clouds. Temperatures will again rise into the 70s as a ridge of high pressure hangs on in the upper levels of the atmosphere.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
