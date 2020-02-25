SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a fantastic couple of days today won't be quite as nice but still not bad for late February.
Today will be mainly dry but clouds hang around all day with a few spot shower here and there. Temps will still reach into the lower 50's which is a solid 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year.
Weak low pressure will head in our direction this evening, causing showers to be a bit more widespread. Slightly cooler air will work in as well, especially in the hills. Rain showers and even some wet snow is possible across the hills into morning, but accumulations look to be little to nothing.
Tomorrow will have a cool, raw, damp feel with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s with cloudy skies and a few showers around. A few snow showers are still possible in the hills in the morning and could lead to an isolated slippery spot.
A stronger, fast moving, fast developing area of low pressure will blast through the Northeast tomorrow night into Thursday. It will bring several hours of heavy rain and even gusty winds from about midnight to early Thursday morning, there may even be a rumble of thunder ahead of a passing cold front.
Drier air will rush in behind the front Thursday morning bringing rain to an end. There may be a brief period of snow in the hill towns and spots north of Rt. 2. A minor accumulation is possible. Elevated areas over 1,000 feet have the best chance of seeing a couple of inches.
Wind could gust between 30-40 mph on Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will help to usher in colder air for Friday and the weekend. The cold air will build in as well. We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a still a gusty breeze. Temps will stay in the middle 30s. Saturday and Sunday look colder with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s both days. We start to bounce back the beginning of next week.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
