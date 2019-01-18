SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Storm Watches and Warnings remain in effect for western Mass for Saturday night through Sunday Evening.
A weak system is moving through this morning but will bring us nothing more than a few flurries here and there. There may be a scattered coating here and there but most will see nothing. Today will be partly sunny and it will become a bit breezy this afternoon.
High pressure builds to the north tonight through Saturday morning, bringing some clearing skies and helping temps stay cold. High, thin clouds start moving in early Saturday ahead of our winter storm but tomorrow will remain cold and dry, at least through the daylight hours.
WINTER STORM: Snow showers and flurries are possible around sunset tomorrow and a steady snow should begin around or after 7pm. Through the overnight, snow becomes heavy and will accumulate fast with temperatures in the lower 20s and cold air higher up in the atmosphere. Snowfall rates after midnight could by up to 1-2" per hour. By sunrise, warmer air well above the surface creeps in, but ground temperatures remain cold-which is a recipe for sleet and/or freezing rain (depending on how deep the warm layer of air is).
AMOUNTS: Snow amounts look to reach a foot and a half to 2 feet in the Berkshires without much trouble-this will be an all-snow event there. Snow amounts north of the Mass Pike should reach 12-18 inches, then 8-12 inches are more likely farther south-including most of Hampden , including greater Springfield and southern Berkshire counties. These totals also include any sleet. A period of freezing rain could cause up to a quarter-inch of ice accretion, but that is still in question. Any mixing may change back to snow Sunday afternoon with little or no additional accumulation. Daytime temperatures will stay below freezing in western Mass by a few degrees, but much colder air will quickly dive in, causing any slushy roads to turn to ice. Snow-covered, icy roads should continue to be a concern through Monday even after the precipitation comes to an end.
NEXT WEEK: A shot of frigid air is on tap from Sunday night through Tuesday night. As low pressure deepens to our northeast, a northwest wind will turn gusty. Temperatures fall to around 0 by Monday morning with wind chills likely approaching Warning criteria of -15 to -25. Highs Monday should stay in the single digits and wind chills hover below 0 nearly all day and night. High pressure will build for Tuesday, bringing temps back to the 20s after starting below 0. Temps continue to moderate through Wednesday, but another approaching storm will bring a chance for rain and snow.
