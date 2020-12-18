SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A major snowstorm moved through the Northeast bringing snowfall amounts around a foot with up to 24" across western Mass.
The biggest totals from this storm were seen in northeast Pennsylvania to central and eastern New York to southern and central Vermont and New Hampshire where 30-40+ inches fell, amazing amounts!
That storm is long gone and behind it, the sunshine returns today. It's a cold, but dry start this morning and today will be a much quieter weather day! Of course be careful of snow covered side roads and sidewalks.
Today will be a cold, bright day with a mainly sunny sky after a few morning clouds. Temperatures climb into the 20s to near freezing with a lighter breeze out of north. It will turn out to be a nice mid-December afternoon. Maker sure you grab the sunglasses with the sun and fresh snowpack you will certainly need them. High pressure will keep us dry and very cold tonight with some temperatures approaching 0!
High pressure will keep things bright and sunny to start the weekend. Tomorrow will be chilly with highs again struggling to reach freezing, but at least the wind will be light. A cold front will bring in more clouds on Sunday. Sunday remains cloudy and unsettled with a few flurries or snow showers here and there.
We will be watching moisture off shore for the start of next week. Right now this storm appears to miss New England, pass to the east, out-to-sea. If this holds then the start of the week will be dry and seasonable.
Behind this storm a southerly flow will take over as a ridge builds in the East, out ahead of a strong cold front. Temperatures will come up as we head towards Christmas. As the front approaches heavy rain and even thunder are possible on Christmas Eve with mild temperatures. The front will move through either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day with much cold air behind it. The time will be important for Christmas travel. Stay tuned.
