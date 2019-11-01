SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Low pressure will continue to move away this morning as colder air works in on strong westerly winds.
The wind gusted up to 55 mph overnight and Wind Advisories remain in effect for all of Western Mass. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Hampden, Hamsphire and Franklin Counties through 4 PM. and until 8 PM for Berkshire County. Wind has the potential to gust up to 50 mph.
Wind will remain gusty through the day BUT at least the sunshine is back. Temperatures will stay in the 50s. The wind will diminish this evening and the wind will be lighter for the High School Football games and for Trick-or-Treating this evening. (But still blustery)
Tomorrow will feature lots of sunshine and seasonably cool temps. Highs will reach into the low to mid 50's with a lighter breeze. It will be chilly but dry and quiet for Trick-or-Treaters tomorrow night.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 20's by Sunday morning and Sunday will feature a few clouds as energy moves across Northern New England. There will be snow shower up there and there could even be a snow flurry or two across Northern Berkshire County.
Monday is looking sunny and cool with temperatures in the middle 50's. A few showers may move in late in the day on Tuesday with temperatures coming back up into the upper 50s.
