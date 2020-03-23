SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a sunny but rather chilly weekend and now we are tracking low pressure that will bring snow to western Mass. today.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Berkshire county, western Franklin, western Hampshire and western Hampden counties and a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for eastern Franklin, eastern Hampshire and eastern Hampden counties from 2pm today afternoon until 4am tomorrow morning.
This morning will be cloudy with flurries and a few snow showers, but steady snow will develop this afternoon between noon - 2 pm. Snow will begin to transition to rain this evening with the lower valley the first to see the precipitation switch to rain. It will continue as now in the hill town and Franklin County where totals will be the greatest.
Snowfall amounts look to be the lowest in the lower Pioneer Valley where 1-3" is likely, mainly on grassy surfaces. Areas north of Springfield from Northampton to Greenfield could pick up 2-4" while the higher elevations could see 4-6+" with some locally higher amounts.
The storm moves out for tomorrow and behind the departing coastal storm and temperatures look to get back to around 50 so we will see lots of melting take place. Our weather pattern remains unsettled and another storm looks to bring back rain chances Wednesday with a possibility of some snow in the higher elevations.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
