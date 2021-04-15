SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter Storm Warnings are up for northern Berkshire County, western Hampshire and Franklin counties while a Winter Weather Advisory is up for southern Berkshire county as well as eastern Franklin, eastern Hampshire and western Hampden counties. All advisories will go into effect at 8pm this evening.
Showers will grow into a steady rain by this afternoon. Rain will come down a varying rates of intensity as the day goes on with many locations expected to pick up an 1" of rain today and between 2-3" of much needed rainfall by the time this system moves out late tomorrow. Expect a chilly breeze out of the east that may occasionally gust to 20mph today. Highs only get into the middle and upper 40s-which is about 25 degrees colder than yesterday when we hit 73° at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.
As the coastal low strengthens and approaches southern New England, rain will start changing to snow in the hill towns this evening between 8p and 12mn then later tonight even in the valley
Significant elevation snow is expected in the Berkshires and hill towns with this storm. Most of the snow will fall overnight tonight into tomorrow morning with many in the hills seeing 3-6” and some above 1500ft seeing 6-10" Dangerous travel and scattered power outages are possible from the heavy, wet snow.
In the valley, rain will continue this evening and night, heavy at times. Overnight, there will likely be a change to snow with some accumulations, mainly minor and mainly on grass. Roads likely remain wet but valley locations in Franklin County could see over 3-4" on grassy surfaces with some sidewalks and roads becoming slushy and greasy. Those of us in greater Springfield will likely see less than 1" or 2" on grassy surfaces. Roads will remain wet.
Tomorrow morning may begin as snow for many, but the valley goes back to rain fairly quick, melting any snow. The hills continue to see periods of lighter snow and rain/snow showers throughout the day, but additional accumulations look minor as temps rise, precipitation becomes lighter and just from the mid-April sun angle. Tomorrow will be cold and blustery with highs in the 30s and wind gusts to 30mph at times. Winter jackets will be needed!
Our weekend is looking mainly dry, but with a lingering upper low, we stay cool and mostly cloudy. Temperatures return to the 50's, but clouds still hang tough and a spot shower can’t be ruled out from a passing upper level disturbance. Temps moderate above 60 for next week.
