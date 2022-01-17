SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our storm system continues to pull away this afternoon and on the back side of it, it almost feels like spring! We punched into the mild sector with temperatures jumping into the lower 40's. We're even seeing some breaks of sunshine.
We picked up a little snow in greater Springfield last night, but it quickly changed to rain. However, it was a different story in the hill towns and Berkshires were some spots received over a foot of accumulation.
Snow totals: Peru 12.5". Hawley 10", Chesterfield 10", Heath 8", Westhampton 8.5", Southwick 5.5", Greenfield 4.0", Palmer 2.5", Ludlow 2", Holyoke 2.0", Wilbraham 1.5"
Wind gusted over 40 mph this morning, but the strongest winds have moved out. The rest of the day remains breezy with wind shifting from the South into the Northwest. Temperatures hover in the upper 30's and lower 40's with mostly cloudy skies. We may see a spot shower or a few flakes, but most of the afternoon will be dry.
Tonight will turn colder and will remain breezy. A few snow showers will work back into the Berkshires and hill towns. This is where we could pick up a coating to an inch or two of accumulation. Readings by morning will be back down into the teens. Watch out for icy spots with re-freeze. If you have to clean up make sure you get it done by later this afternoon before we fall below freezing. What's left will freeze solid.
High pressure will supply us sunshine tomorrow, but it will be a colder, breezy day. highs will be stuck in the 20's with wind chills in the teens. High pressure will bring us a frigid, quiet start Wednesday, but a passing warm front will allow for a nice warmup into the afternoon. Highs will be up near 40. A cold front swings through with some rain and snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The remainder of the week looks cold and quiet. A coastal low needs to be watched for the weekend. Stay tuned!
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.