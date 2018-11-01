SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Skies remain overcast with a chance for showers arriving after midnight. Temperatures have already fallen to the low 50s and will gradually rise overnight as wind shifts to the south and increases.
Showers continue through Friday morning and rain could be heavy at times during the commute. Expect a mild, breezy and damp start to the day.
Friday afternoon will be a bit drier than the morning, but we could still see an occasional shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures get mild with highs climbing into the middle and upper 60s and south winds may gust to 30mph at times.
Strong low pressure will be move from the western Carolinas to the Northeast Friday night, bringing in another swath of rain. A marginal or low severe weather risk exists Friday night and an isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts could come through. After midnight, rain will be steady and heavy at times through the morning. Wind overall will be a bit lighter.
Rain continues through Saturday morning, then tapers to showers and ends by the afternoon. Rain totals should reach 1-3" across our area.
Low pressure will move to our north and high pressure will quickly begin to build to our south-this will allow wind to ramp back up Saturday afternoon. West-northwest winds may gust to 40+mph for a few hours Saturday afternoon and evening. With the ground being so saturated, trees may come down easier, leading to damage and isolated/scattered power outages.
Our weekend ends cool and quiet with some sunshine and low 50s on tap. Our next cold night with temps below freezing is back Sunday night into Monday and cool daytime highs continue for Monday afternoon. Our next storm brings shower chances back Monday night and Tuesday. Another round of showers with potential thunderstorms moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Tonight: Rain developing late. Lows: 46-52
Tomorrow: Morning rain, a dry afternoon, heavy rain/thunder at night, breezy and mild. Highs: 62-68
Saturday: AM rain. Turning windy. Highs: 52-58
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.