SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Strong thunderstorms blew through western Mass this afternoon, delivering some moderate-to-heavy rain, some hail, and gusty wind. There have even been reports of tornadoes and waterspouts in eastern Mass, including a confirmed tornado in Lincoln, Rhode Island.
This is all part of an upper-level low that is spinning into New England, throwing some shower chances our direction throughout the evening and overnight. Showers come to end overnight, leaving light drizzle possible tomorrow morning.
The rest of the work week is looking mainly dry but brisk and chilly with bouts of clouds and even a few flurries. Temperatures will average about 10 to 15 degrees below normal with temperatures mainly in the 40s.
Remnants of a major Pacific hurricane move into the Gulf of Mexico. The tropical moisture will slide to the east coast and will develop into a Nor'easter for this upcoming weekend. It will likely bring a soaking cold rain and wind.
If this storm were to occur a month or two from now, we’d be talking about a major snowstorm. Right now, temperatures are more supportive of rain than snow, but the temperature profile will be close, especially at the onset of the precipitation on Saturday. The Hilltowns may see a mix of snow and rain before the atmosphere moderates a bit, changing any snow to rain. The heaviest and bulk of the precipitation looks to fall on Saturday with a few leftover showers and lots of clouds on Sunday. Stay tuned, there is still lots to figure out with this potential early season Nor'easter.
