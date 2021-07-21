SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will feature clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies this evening. It will not be as humid or hot as a cold front slips through the area. We may catch an isolated storm, but the bulk of the thunderstorm activity looks to set up to our south. This is where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect. It includes most of Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeast Mass until 8:00 PM. The drier air slowly draining should prohibit any widespread severe thunderstorm development for western Mass. (Finally, we catch a break)
Behind the front, finally we continue to dry out and we catch a break from the humidity and rain. Skies will clear and we cool into the 50's. It should be a nice night for sleeping!
Tomorrow is looking very nice with highs near 80, dew points in the 50's along with quite a bit of sunshine,. The nice weather sticks around through the start of the weekend before showers and storm chances go back up on Sunday. Highs Friday and Saturday look to top off near 80 as well with dew points in the 50's. (There may be a spot shower or storm on Friday, but most will stay dry and dew points stay in the 50's.)
Low pressure and it's attached fronts will move in for Sunday. The warm front may bring a few morning showers followed by late day storms with the approach of a cold front. The front may stall over the area to start next week with muggy conditions and an isolated storm before things dry out for Tuesday.
