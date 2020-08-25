SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A cold front is sweeping through the area, and could kick off a few showers and storms this evening.
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 10pm, however don't be surprised if this watch is dropped early. The main threat lasts until about 7pm before drier air spills in.
Any storms that develop could produce damaging wind gusts and hail. Straight-line winds are the biggest concern with gust to 60 mph possible. Heavy rain is possible as well, but storms will move quickly, which will keep the flash flood threat low.
It will turn comfortable as temperatures and dew points fall tonight as a northwest breeze drives in the cooler, drier air.
Dry, refreshing air continues to settle in behind the cold front tomorrow. Temps will be down into the 50s tomorrow morning. Dry air continues to spill in as dewpoints eventually fall to the upper 30s/low 40s. High pressure will keep the day sunny with a healthy breeze around. Tomorrow will be the pick of the week.
Showers and thunderstorms approach southern New England on Thursday as a warm front lifts through the area. It will likely be a First Warning Weather Day as stronger storms are definitely possible.
Friday is looking very nice before the remnants of Laura gets pulled into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Saturday, especially the afternoon and evening, will bring a threat for showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain.
