SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We had nasty storms with heavy rain, lightning and some gusty winds move through overnight, but the storms have moved out and we are only expecting a few spotty showers around this morning. However, today is another First Warning Weather Day with more storms expected this afternoon and evening, along a stationary front providing tropical air. Today will not be as hot with lots of clouds around, but it will remain humid.
Storms this afternoon have the potential to bring damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, lightning and even a tornado. The SPC has western Mass. under a "marginal" record for severe weather. A 1 on the 1 to 5 scale for severe weather.
Meanwhile, Elsa will be moving toward southern New England and will arrive, with possibly heavy rain by tomorrow morning. A period of steady moderate to heavy rain will develop late tonight as the storm passes over SE Mass, and RI. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from Midnight through 4PM Tomorrow. It's possible we could pick up 2-4" of rainfall causing flooding concerns lining up with Friday morning commute. The storm will be moving quickly as it passes so we should dry out for the afternoon with even some sunshine. The strongest winds will line up along and east of the storm track, across southeast Mass, and Rhode Island, where winds could gust over 50 mph. Wind will likely not be much of an issue for us. in western Mass.
We dry out for the weekend but a spot shower or thunderstorm is still possible Saturday and Sunday afternoons, but we should get some decent sun and seasonable with temperatures near 80. It will still be a bit muggy with dew points near 60. Next week will continue to be unsettled with warm, muggy conditions and a few afternoon storms.
