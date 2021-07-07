SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect through 11pm for Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, & Hampden Counties…
A Heat Advisory continues through 7pm for the Pioneer Valley…
Another hot, humid and unsettled afternoon in progress for western Mass. Scattered thunderstorms in eastern New York will be moving east this afternoon, likely forming line segments through western Mass and much of southern New England, bringing heavy rain, frequent lightning and scattered damaging wind gusts. Some hail is also possible, but should stay small in size.
Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms sweep through western Mass this afternoon and exit by roughly 6pm. We may see some partial clearing, but clouds hang tough overall. Wind will shift to the northeast overnight with a few showers around. Temperatures return to the 60s with a muggy feel.
The chance for heavy rain continues Thursday and Friday as a tropical air mass moves up the coast and a frontal boundary remains stalled over southern New England. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Thursday morning, even before sunrise. Then, likely showers and thunderstorms are on tap for the afternoon and evening. There is a marginal or low severe risk Thursday as well that includes damaging wind gusts and even a tornado possibility.
Elsa will be moving toward southern New England by early Friday morning. A period of steady rain should get started overnight and possibly turn heavy through 9-10am as Elsa passes somewhere over SE Mass, CT or RI. The exact track will determine who gets the heaviest rain, so expect the forecast to change a bit. Right now, western Mass may be under a flood risk with 2-3 inches of rain possible (in addition to what we get through Thursday night).
Our frontal boundary will gradually push southward Friday evening into Saturday, which will keep the humid feel around to start the weekend. A spot shower or thunderstorm is possible as well, but we should get some decent sun and seasonable temperatures. Sunday is looking mainly dry, but a warm front lifts back northward early next week, bringing back warmer temps, higher humidity and a daily shower and storm threat.
