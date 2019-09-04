SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - ***Severe Thunderstorm Watch has expired for Western Massachusetts ***
Strong to even severe storms blew through western Mass this afternoon, knocking down tree limbs and wires along the way. The areas hardest hit were western Franklin County, where nearly the entire towns of Rowe and Heath were without power.
A tornado warning had been issued for portions of Southwick, stretching into Granby, Suffield, and Enfield, CT. This tornado warning was continued by the National Weather Service multiple times, all the way to the eastern part of the state.
Fortunately, the severe threat is now over and conditions will calm as we head into the evening.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Dorian continues moving up the East Coast. As an upper level trough descends into the Southeast, Dorian will hug the coastline, then shift northeast and begin heading out to sea. From Friday to Saturday, Dorian will pass southeast of Nantucket by roughly 100-150 miles. Even this far out, wind and rain are still likely for eastern Mass, the Cape and Islands and Rhode Island Friday night into midday Saturday. Rip currents, rough seas and coastal flooding look very possible as well.
Here in western Mass, we turn mostly cloudy Thursday evening and Friday as Dorian moves northward. Some light rain is possible Friday night into Saturday morning and breezes increase with gusts to 20-30mph. Clouds decrease Saturday and we stay dry and pleasant over the weekend. High pressure builds for Monday and Tuesday with another shot of dry air and temperatures around and slightly below normal for early September. A warmer trend is expected through the week.
