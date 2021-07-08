SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We had nasty storms with heavy rain, lightning and some gusty winds move through yesterday and again overnight, and we are expecting more showers and storms this afternoon and evening.
Today remains another First Warning Weather Day with a stationary front providing the lift for storm development. Today will not be as hot or humid with western Mass. sitting on the cool side of the front with temps in the low to mid 70's and dew points in low to mid 60's.
Storms this afternoon have the potential to bring damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, lightning and even a tornado, especially along and south of the front. The Storm Prediction Center places western Massachusetts under a "marginal" risk for severe weather. 1 on the 1 to 5 scale for severe weather. The best chance for severe weather will be on the warm side of the front, south across Connecticut and lower New York state, however the front will waffle back and forth across southern New England.
Meanwhile, Elsa will be moving up the coast and will arrive, with heavy rain by tomorrow morning. A period of steady, moderate to heavy rain will develop late tonight as the storm passes over SE Mass, and RI. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from Midnight through 4PM Tomorrow. It's possible we could pick up 2-4" of rainfall causing flooding concerns lining up with Friday morning's commute. The storm will be moving quickly as it passes through southern New England, so the bulk of the rain will be out by the afternoon. Some sun will develop however a few afternoon showers or a thunderstorm is possible.
The strongest winds will line up along and east of the storm track, across southeast Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, where winds could gust over 50 mph. This is where a small tornado or two is possible. Wind will likely not be much of an issue for us here in western Massachusetts.
We dry out for the weekend but a spot shower or thunderstorm is still possible Saturday and Sunday afternoons. We should see some decent sun and seasonable temperatures with highs near 80. It will still be a bit muggy with dew points near 60. Next week will continue to be unsettled with warm, muggy conditions and a few afternoon storms.
