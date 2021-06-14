SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a nice weekend, but now things are going down hill. Showers, downpours and thunderstorms are moving through the valley through mid to late morning, so allow for some extra time as you head out the door. Although we are not expecting severe weather locally heavy rainfall is possible which could cause some ponding on the roads and reduced visibility. Frequent lightning is possible too as storms roll through.
While today will not be a total washout, clouds will linger and a few more showers will be around this afternoon. With the clouds and rain temps will be cooler today, highs will top off in the upper 60's.
Things remain unsettled tomorrow, but we'll see some sunshine mixed in with a few showers and a possible thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach into the middle 70's. Both today and tomorrow will be a bit muggy with dew points in the lower 60's.
A cold front will dry us out for the rest of the week. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will feature, sunny, dry comfortable conditions. Temps will top off in the 70's, then warm into the lower 80's on Friday.
