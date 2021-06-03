SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s been a cloudy and seasonably cool day for western Mass with highs in the lower 70s for most. A few sprinkles here and there, but most of the afternoon has been dry.
This evening, a wave of showers and a few thunderstorms will move into western Mass with a few downpours possible. Most will just get some rain, though the SPC does have areas west of I91 under a marginal severe risk. I think most of the thunderstorms stay to our south and west.
Mild and muggy tonight with lows in the low 60s. Areas of fog and occasional showers continue.
Friday remains unsettled ahead of a weakening cold front. Occasional showers are possible in the morning, then thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon along this boundary. Heavy rain is likely in any thunderstorms that develop and some strong storms could bring isolated gusty to damaging wind. This broken line of showers and storms should push through sometime around 2-5pm, exiting completely by dinnertime.
Skies clear from west to east Friday evening, but no dry, refreshing air mass will follow in behind this cold front.
A large ridge of high pressure builds into the Eastern US this weekend, bringing several days of high heat and humidity. Temperatures get into the upper 80s Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds, then a stretch of 90s are likely from Sunday to Tuesday. Monday looks like the hottest day with highs potentially hitting middle 90s. A lot of sunshine is on tap during this heat wave, so remember to practice extreme heat safety!
Wednesday is still looking hot, but a cold front could come through in the evening with some relief!
