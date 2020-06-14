SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Yet another "Chamber of Commerce" day expected for western Mass.
Temperatures fell into the 40s and even 30s in the Berkshires this morning. The official low for Springfield was 45°, short of the record low of 41°.
It's another comfortable and sunny day with highs hitting the middle 70s.
High pressure will stay in control for several days to come, so we can expect more of the same through at least the middle of the week.
It will start to become more warmer and a bit more humid by the end of the week with highs reaching into the 80s. The next chance for rain likely will not arrive until Saturday with a round of showers and storms, but this chance is far from a guarantee.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.