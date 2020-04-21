SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a quiet start out there this morning, but clouds are will be moving in. We have a strong cold front that will swing through this afternoon bringing rain, wind and possibly a few thunderstorms.
Temperatures climb into the low and middle 50s today with wind out of the south picking up to 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph. Showers arrive in the early afternoon and the thunderstorm threat is mostly from about 2-5pm. Scattered thunderstorms are most likely to bring a little thunder and lightning, heavy rain & possibly small hail. Wind gusts of 30-40mph are most likely as well. However, an isolated severe storm with 60mph wind gusts & quarter sized hail is possible-but chances remain low. Snow showers on the back side of the front is possible for the hill towns behind with some scattered coatings. With the storm threat today is a First Warning Weather Day.
Behind the front the wind will stay gusty with perhaps a spotty power outage possible. Wind gusts will likely stay just below Wind Advisory criteria. Wind will shift west behind a cold front and stay strong into the overnight hours. Colder air slides in and temperatures fall gradually, but wind chills plummet into the teens and 20's overnight.
Tomorrow remains blustery and cold with highs in the 40s and gusts up to 30-40mph. We will see lots of sunshine throughout the day and dry weather continues tomorrow night as well. The wind will ease tomorrow night with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Clouds increase ahead of an approaching warm front and showers become possible Thursday night into Friday as low pressure passes to our south. Dry, seasonable weather returns Saturday with sunshine and highs into the lower 60s, but yet another round of rain and cool temps is likely on Sunday.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
