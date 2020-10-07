SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A strong cold front will approach New England this afternoon, out ahead of the front it will be mild and even a bit muggy with temperatures reaching into the low to middle 70s, and dew points into the 50's. The front will bring showers, downpours and even a few thunderstorms to western Mass. during the late afternoon and evening. The best chance of seeing a strong to severe storm would be across Franklin county closer to the area of low pressure that will be moving across eastern Canada.
We also have a widespread wind threat today. Wind has the potential to gust between 50-60 mph. In fact, a High Wind Warning remains in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties from 2pm this afternoon until 2am tonight. Also a Wind Advisory remains in effect for Berkshire county from 2pm this afternoon until 2am tonight. Strong winds will have the potential to take down trees and wires leading to scattered power outages across the area. Certainly be weather weary today. With this threat, today is a First Warning Weather Day!
Behind the front it will turn much cooler. A gusty Northwesterly wind will usher in the chilly air. Tomorrow will be bight, but windy and cool with highs near 60. Wind will gust up to 35 mph. The wind will ease tomorrow night and by Friday morning temperatures may dip into the 20's in many spots. There will likely be lots of frost. Under a mostly sunny sky temperatures will rebound back to near 60 by Friday afternoon. The wind will swing around into the Southwest helping to bring in warmer temperatures for the weekend.
Temperatures bounce back in a big way for Saturday as we look to stay dry. Temperatures will reach into the 70's, perhaps as much as 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. A dry front will drop down Saturday night and will cool us off for Sunday with highs in the lower 60's.
Hurricane Delta is interact with the Yucatan Peninsula, the storm then move into the Gulf of Mexico and head towards the Gulf Coast states later in this week. The storm is currently a Category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph. The storm may make landfall anywhere from Texas to the Florida panhandle with Louisiana in the center of the "cone of uncertainty"
We'll be watching the remains of Hurricane Delta coming out of the Gulf. Early signs suggest the moisture associated with Delta will pass out-to-sea to our south or hold off until early next week. - Stay tuned!
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
