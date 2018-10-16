SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – It's a cold start this morning but we should see plenty of morning sunshine and temperatures will be milder this afternoon with highs nearing 60 in the lower valley. It will be another blustery day however with southwest winds at 10 to 20mph in the morning and early afternoon, then an increasing later in the day with gusts to 35+mph. A strong cold front and upper level trough swings through in the afternoon with patchy clouds and a few spotty showers, but most of the day will stay dry.
A few stray showers may linger this evening and some of the high terrain could see a snow shower as cold air dives into our area. There may be just a stray flurry in the valley. Temperatures will drop steadily tonight and fall to near 30 by morning. The strong wind will persist through tomorrow morning, bringing wind chills down into the lower 20's and even some teens!
It will stay cold tomorrow with high temps a solid 15 degrees below normal. A the windy will ease a bit in the afternoon but it will still have a bit of a winter feel to the day.Temperatures will tumble tomorrow night with readings dipping into the 20's. After a cold start Friday morning readings will climb fast and reach near 60 by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
Another strong cold front is headed our way for Saturday, followed by a reinforcing shot of cold air. On Saturday, we will see clouds along with a bit of sun. There may be a shower or two but most of the day is dry. It will still be seasonable ahead of the front with highs near 60.
The cold front passes through Saturday night and by Sunday morning, we will be back to the mid-30s with a breeze. Sunday will be bright but chilly with highs near 50. Still a good 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.
Today: Sun and clouds, breezy. A late day shower. Highs: 54-60
Tonight: An early shower then clearing, windy and cold. Lows: 26-30
Thursday: Sunny, breezy and cold! Wind chills in the 30s. Highs: 40-45
